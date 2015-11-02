This Nespresso Ad Is George Clooney’s First-Ever U.S. TV Commercial

While he’s been working with Nespresso for years in the traditional A-List actor advertising tradition of just doing international ads , George Clooney has come out of Lost in Translation mode to finally return stateside with his first-ever domestic TV commercial.

The new spot, by agency McCann Erickson, takes place on the set of a film that appears to depict the battle between Napoleon Bonaparte and the Furries. Clooney gives co-star Danny DeVito a tutorial in the Nespresso lifestyle. He may be giving DeVito tips in the ad, but in the behind-the-scenes videos it’s DeVito showing the American ad virgin the ropes.

Clooney and the brand also recently dropped another ad overseas, starring another Hollywood name, this time Jack Black, who spoofs the Clooney’s suave ways for international audiences.

In a statement, Clooney said he’s been working with Nespresso internationally for nine years, and really loves and respects the brand, what they do, and how they do it. “Nespresso and I have a shared commitment to sustainability, most recently helping to rebuild coffee farms in South Sudan,” said Clooney. “They are an incredibly responsible company and I am excited to expand my partnership with them into the U.S.”