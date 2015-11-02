These Heroes Put Adorable Costumes On Shelter Cats To Make Them More Adoptable

A lot of people have a lot of different feelings about Donald Trump. Some think he’s a xenophobic clown-goblin; others think he is the only person qualified to make America great again. One thing we can all agree on, however, is that this cat with Donald Trump hair is a firm reminder that life can be awesome periodically.

This cat is making America great again. And he’s got friends too, both in the form of benevolent humans and similarly be-costumed felines. Commercial photographer Shaina Fishman recently teamed up with fashion and wardrobe stylist Ryen Blaschke in a project to benefit animal rescue and advocacy. In order to make some of the sadly overabundant supply of rescue kittens appear more adoptable, Fishman and Blaschke decked them out in wigs, hats, and other bits of wardrobe. The results are even more precious than these recent shaky cat photos, and they will tug at your heartstrings like a cat playing with yarn.

All too many potential adopters might be able to resist the siren song of a cat who’s simply adorable. But it takes a heart made of stone to encounter Kitty Potter and just keep on walking.

Have a look at more photos from the series in the slides above, and send them to anyone you think might be teetering on the brink of bringing a cat into their life.

[via Bored Panda]