The Nativity Scene In This Xmas Ad Replaces Baby Jesus With A Mulberry Bag

Halloween is over and it’s obviously never too early to ring in the next major advertising season, right? That’s right, it’s basically Christmas. And during the annual shopping frenzy it’s easy to forget the reason for the season. But in this new commercial for Mulberry, the biblical Nativity Story is recreated. Wait, that’s not the baby Jesus, it’s a luxury purse!

The tongue-in-cheek ad for British brand, famed for its leather goods, opens with a woman happily unwrapping a Christmas present from her partner. She is thrilled to find her gift is one of Mulberry’s highly covetable “Bayswater” bags. As the film unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that it’s a reworking of the Nativity Story. Choral music plays and strangers (with sheep) arrive to marvel at the handbag’s glory. When a trio wearing crown-style party hats and bearing gifts enters, the scene is complete.

The campaign, which carries the hashtag #MulberryMiracles, was created by adam&eveDDB, keeps with Mulberry’s humorous approach to Christmas ads. Last year’s campaign #WinChristmas had family members furiously pitted against each other in high-stakes competitive gift-giving.