How To Train Yourself To Excel In Uncomfortable Situations

We’ve all been there: You’re feeling out of your comfort zone at work. Your face is flushed, your heart is racing, and your mind is a jumble. Everyone’s waiting for you to get it together. Then someone else jumps in, taking control with confidence and utter calm.

Why are you so flustered while some of your colleagues can handle these situations with grace? Chances are they feel many of the same emotions. The difference is just that they’ve learned to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. That takes practice, not inborn talent. Over time, leaders learn to stretch their comfort levels and modify their environments so it’s easier to respond to tricky situations. This enables them to manage tough circumstances better and to spot and confront challenges earlier. Here are three steps to help you do all that.

It’s easy to isolate yourself in a “good news cocoon” where everyone says things are fine and no one challenges your ideas or asks tough questions. This can be a comfy position, but it’ll be short-lived. When team members aren’t free to ask difficult questions, the organization and its leader develop dangerous blind spots. Encourage challenges to your judgment, don’t shirk from them. Leaders who invite probing questions are much better equipped to manage threats and spot opportunities.

In a recent interview for the MIT Leadership Center video series, David Markert, director of business development at Progeny Systems, told me that identifying those you can count on to challenge you starts with a simple, honest self-evaluation. What are your strengths and weaknesses? Where are your blind spots? If you can answer these questions, you’ll be more apt to recognize people who can help you fill the gaps. You can rely on them to think differently and offer fresh solutions.

Early European sailors exploring the American West traveled up the Gulf of California. They assumed–because of its length–that the gulf stretched all the way through the continent, making California an island. Confident of this, the explorers turned around and reported their findings back home. Thrilled with the new discovery, European royalty declared California an island and had cartographers draw it accordingly.