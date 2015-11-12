When Big-Picture Thinking Holds Startup Founders Back

While building Buffer, there have been times when things have started to get a little crazy.

It might be being featured in a big blog story, seeing lots of tweets about us, or noticing a big influx of signups or upgrades. Whenever that happens, it’s easy for my thoughts to drift off, and I start thinking of the big-picture possibilities for us far into the future. But while it’s healthy to be ambitious, those thoughts tend to suck up more time than they should and stop us doing the real work we need to do in order to get anywhere near those thoughts becoming reality. Here’s what I’ve learned about finding the right balance when it comes to thinking big. Why Do We Start To Think Big? I’ve been trying to understand why these thoughts emerge–especially at times when we hit on minor successes. Most of the time it’s a result of a train of thoughts, each one going a step further than the last. Before you know it, you’re thinking about how your startup is going to change the way something is done in a profound way. It often happens when you’re with someone else, and neither of you puts a stop to the runaway conceptualizing. Trust that with each achievement you will be more informed and better positioned to tackle the next, slightly bigger challenge.

I personally love to think big. It’s something I pride myself in — there’s a lot I want to do, and I truly believe I will achieve it. I think it can even be argued that it’s healthy to have ambitious thoughts. Perhaps, depending on the type of startup founder are, you either think big too much or you don’t think big enough. But it’s those of us who think big too much who need to pay attention to this the most. A certain amount is definitely healthy, but beyond a point it becomes a huge time sink and can actually stop you from reaching your goals. How To Steady Yourself And Keep Moving Forward Time and time again, I’ve found myself needing to become aware of these too-big, world-changing thoughts and stop them before they stop me from moving forward. This applies to lots of other things in your business, too — keeping your initial product minimal, going for smaller press before you’ve built up momentum, or even realizing you can get started without waiting for perfect conditions. Working with others can help a lot. However, it’s worth noting that one of you needs to stop those thoughts before they take up too much time. Inevitably the discussions start, and they’re fun, but then comes the time to get working again. In the end, though, no one else is going to do it for you — you’ve got to stop thinking about changing the world, and do the nitty-gritty things it takes to move one step further. I know I’ll certainly need to come back to this article to remind myself of this.

Have you experienced something similar? How do you handle it? Is thinking big necessarily a bad thing to you? I’d love to hear your thoughts. This article originally appeared on Buffer and is reprinted with permission.