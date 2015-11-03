Here’s What Millennials Want From Their Performance Reviews

This year, millennials passed generation X as the largest share of the American workforce, with 18- to 34-year-olds accounting for roughly a third of all employees. That demographic of young workers is forcing companies to reevaluate their accustomed ways of doing business.

At the top of that list, of course, is the annual performance review–which many say is on its way towards obsolescence. This week, TriNet and Wakefield Research published the results of a survey that examined how full-time workers between the ages of 18 and 34 view performance reviews. We found that 69% of that demographic think the process is flawed.

But that doesn’t mean millennials want to see it done away with altogether. Even as major companies like Accenture, Adobe, and Gap, eliminate or overhaul the annual performance review, nearly 70% of young employees in our study still feel confident that the process can help them learn and grow. They’d just like to see some changes made.

So what is it about performance reviews that millennials find so off-putting?

Infrequent feedback is one of the biggest culprits. 62% of millennials in our survey have felt “blindsided” by a performance review, and 74% said they feel “in the dark” about how their managers and peers think they’re performing.

It’s not only the frequency with which reviews occur, but how they’re conducted. Employees feel the traditional review process is biased, which can set the stage for resentment between employees and managers, regardless of what the feedback is.

In fact, more than half of millennials feel their managers are usually unprepared to give feedback during performance reviews. And more than half of millennials have reacted to a performance review by looking for a new job, complaining to coworkers, cursing, or crying.