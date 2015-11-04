Are Pesticides Contributing To The Worldwide Surge In Diabetes?

In the seemingly never-ending debate over the merits of organic versus conventionally grown food, there is enough scientific research out there to argue fiercely and convincingly on either side. But now you might have a new, surprising reason to be wary of the pesticides in your produce: diabetes.

Maybe. A new study found that exposure to pesticides–through everyday sources like fruits and vegetables or nearby farms–could increase the risk of the disease by 60%. While there is still much to learn about how pesticides interact with the human body, it adds to a growing body of research on the long-term damaging effects of the chemicals that surround us in modern society.

In the study, released at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm last month, a group of researchers found that pesticide exposure was associated with a 60% increase in the risk of type 2 diabetes. The researchers–from Oxford, Brown University, Imperial College London, and the University of Ioannina in Greece–analyzed the results of 25 previously released studies on the health effects of pesticide exposure. The studies dated from the 1980s to 2014, and looked at the effects of a range of different pesticides that have been banned in the U.S., Europe, and much of Asia for up to 40 years, but are still used elsewhere, on a total of about 80,000 subjects, spanning several countries. The majority of the studies focused on environmental exposures–through the food chain or nearby farms–rather than direct users like farm or chemical manufacturing workers.

The EASD group did several different analyses of these studies, and consistently got the same results: an associated rise of about 60% increased relative risk for diabetes. Still, they admit that the initial studies had flaws and their conclusions are not so clear-cut.

“Pesticides are used to kill living organisms. . . . They clearly have a toxic effect,” says Fainia Kavvoura, one of the study coauthors and a lecturer on diabetes at Oxford. “How toxic they are to humans is a much more complex question.”

Through their analysis, researchers found that exposure to certain pesticides, like DDT, seem to confer a greater risk for type 2 diabetes. Their results also suggest that the measurement or method of exposure did not seem to impact risk estimates, which could suggest that any exposure to pesticides could be harmful. But Kavvoura is quick to emphasize that they did not find evidence that pesticides actually cause diabetes, and that more work needs to be done to understand the precise relationship between the two.

“We can’t really tell if there was a causative effect or not,” she said. Kavvoura and her colleagues plan on further analysis to adjust for obesity and high body mass index (BMI) rates, which would strengthen their conclusions, and they plan to publish their full findings in the future.