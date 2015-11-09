Fitbox, A New Athleisure Subscription Brand, Wants To Take On Fabletics

Activewear may be the fastest-growing fashion sector , but the very public troubles of JustFab’s athletic subscription box Fabletics have bruised the subscription side of the industry.

So tech entrepreneur Greg Lowe–who founded Lowekey Media and the Songbooth app–is starting his own athletic wear subscription box and lifestyle brand to capitalize on some of the product quality and customer service mistakes committed by others. Fitbox will start accepting signups starting November 15, and shoppers can sign up for the monthly activewear box, which will officially begin shipping in January. A men’s line will debut later in 2016, Lowe says.

“I saw an opening in the market. Fabletics is doing great, but they have horrible reviews. I wanted to be able to give women the option of having quality clothing similar to Lululemon. So it’s Lululemon quality at a lower price point,” Lowe tells Fast Company.

Greg Lowe

Lowe says he poached designers from DKNY, and Fitbox items are all designed in house, giving Lowe control over the clothing’s quality while still opening him up for celebrity-designer collaborations in the future. He says he went after the same gram weight and fabrics used by Lululemon, for quality but purposely priced his clothing lower than the cultish athletic brand.

“The winning proposition for us is to be able to fit into that luxury price point, but at the same time, not go too far beyond that luxury price point,” says Lowe, who is eating up some of his own margins to appeal to a more affordable set.

Lululemon’s yoga pants run from about $100 to $150 a pair. Fitbox will cost $60 a month for two items–a top and a bottom, but shoppers can upgrade to a jacket or sweatshirt for an extra fee. Subscriptions come in one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month increments, and users can elect to skip a month.

The Fitbox fleet of activewear will fall into three categories: basic (for regular workouts), novelty (for lighter sweating), and athleisure, which could just as easily be worn to a light day at the gym as to the farmer’s market. Each season will add about 10 new styles in prints and solids, Lowe says.