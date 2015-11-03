How To Pick The Perfect Advertising Song

As much as many a music snob is loathe to admit, advertising has long been a way for people to hear new tunes and find out about new artists. Or old artists, as was the case with Volkswagen and Nick Drake back in 1999. As the influence of traditional radio continues to deteriorate, the role of music in ads and their reciprocal importance to one another has significantly grown. Just ask Aloe Blacc and Beats , or Apple Music and The Weeknd .

In hindsight, matching the right song with the right ad and brand seems pretty straightforward, and sure, when you take a hit or already heavily used song (think Blur’s “Song 2” or Plastic Bertrand’s “Ca Plane Pour Moi”), you’re playing it safe. The real sweet spot is when a brand finds a lesser-known talent or tune that elevates the advertising and intrigues the audience.

The folks at Good Ear Music Supervision (GEMS) know a thing or two about it. Founder Andrew Kahn spent years at TBWA/Media Arts Lab working on iconic Apple ads that brought exposure to artists like Feist, Yael Naim, and more, and prior to that was the music coordinator for The Sopranos.

The company most recently helped Twitter find a tune for its World Series-themed TV ad debut to promote the Moments feature, and, for the second year in a row, GEMS made it onto Billboard and CLIO Music’s list of most Shazammed ad songs. Music supervisor Jackie Shuman talks about the company’s Top 7 picks (see the slideshow above), the process of finding the right song for an ad, and more.

Co.Create: How do you find the perfect song for an ad?

Shuman: “It all comes from the idea that everything is contextual, and our job is to help find a good match between scenes and sounds. How we get there changes with every spot we work on, but we start by making sure we fully understand the brand, the product, and the particular project. After looking over a script or storyboard, we’ll make sure we’re aligned with the creative team in terms of musical styles, era, lyrical content, energy level, etc. We’ll also get their budget and specs so we can make sure we’re only sending options that are actually attainable.

In terms of finding potential songs, we welcome music from all sources, whether it comes from our colleagues at labels/publishers, friends, or the old-fashioned radio. One favorite, though, are personal music blogs. We each have our go-to’s, whether they post emerging pop (like our friends at Neon Gold), vintage garage rock (like the folks at Nevver), or a medley of everything good (Said the Gramophone). The blogs we browse are highly curated and come from writers with a well-defined point of view, so their passion is clear in everything they share.