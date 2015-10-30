Two Trailers Featuring Age-Inappropriate Romance Debuted Yesterday–One Got It Right

When it comes to seeing age-inappropriate romance on screen, we usually know what that looks like: An aging leading man cozies up to the hot young starlets of the day, either played completely straight (say, put Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt together and just assume that it’s not unusual that she’s into a guy a couple decades her senior) or for laughs (like in the Robert De Niro/Zac Efron sex comedy Dirty Grandpa, in which the 72-year-old De Niro spends much of the trailer hooking up with the 31-year-old Aubrey Plaza). If a movie does flip the genders of its May-December pair, though, the odds are that’s the thing the entire movie is going to explore.

There’s an age-inappropriate romance at the heart of Michael Showalter’s Hello, My Name Is Doris, which pairs Sally Field and Max Greenfield–but the trailer also reveals something way beyond a bunch of gags about how old Field is (four years younger than De Niro, if you’re counting) compared to how young Greenfield is (four years older than Plaza, incidentally). Rather, it’s a look at a movie that takes Field’s Doris seriously, even as it puts her in absurd situations–why wouldn’t a Staten Island spinster in her late sixties who’s been a hoarder her whole life be the queen of hipster culture? There are plenty of actresses in their sixties who could play a part like Doris goofy, but the trailer reveals a movie built around one of the finest actors working, and even in a two and a half minute preview, it resonates a whole lot deeper than your average Dirty Grandpa raunch-fest.