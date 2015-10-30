Tired Of Typical Engagement Photos, This Woman Became Betrothed To Pizza

Engagement photos are like the opposite of pizza: even when they’re good, they’re still pretty bad . So it’s rather fitting that one woman has decided to marry the two concepts together.

Miriam Ott was sick of seeing all her Facebook friends vomit up the same enchanted meadow-style engagement photos all the time, so she decided to spring into action. No, she didn’t get engaged herself; she instead recruited a photographer and recreated the same done-to-death engagement photos as everyone else, only with a pizza box instead of another person. Heroes aren’t born; they’re made. Just like pizza.

