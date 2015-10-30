Tired Of Typical Engagement Photos, This Woman Became Betrothed To Pizza

Engagement photos are like the opposite of pizza: even when they’re good, they’re still pretty bad. So it’s rather fitting that one woman has decided to marry the two concepts together.
Miriam Ott was sick of seeing all her Facebook friends vomit up the same enchanted meadow-style engagement photos all the time, so she decided to spring into action. No, she didn’t get engaged herself; she instead recruited a photographer and recreated the same done-to-death engagement photos as everyone else, only with a pizza box instead of another person. Heroes aren’t born; they’re made. Just like pizza.
Have a look at more photos in the slides above, or in the full album here.
[via Huffington Post]