16 Iconic Movie Posters Transformed Into Vividly Animated GIFs

Look at the posters for Lost In Translation, Eraserhead, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Drive, and The Exorcist. So many of the world’s most iconic movie posters are still-life adaptations of equally iconic shots.

Simply titled Movie Titles, Barcelona-born, L.A.-based filmmaker Pablo Fernández Eyre plays with this idea by bringing many of the world’s most famous posters to life with footage from the original films. And it makes for some killer GIFs.

In addition to the aforementioned films, Eyre includes living versions of The Shining, E.T, Punch-Drunk Love, Rocky, Independence Day, Shame, Spirited Away, Ponyo, and Stranger Than Paradise posters.

But while these make for some killer GIFs, there’s a revelation here: With the exception of The Shining and maybe Rocky, most of the scenes that make for the best posters are actually moments of quiet and stillness, even in much more frenetic films. The Exorcist’s poster would be nowhere near as iconic if it was Regan spewing vomit soup; Eraserhead‘s poster just wouldn’t work if it was a horrible swaddled baby in a crib; and a poster for Drive which shows Ryan Gosling taking a hammer to a guy’s face misses the point of that characters unnerving inner stillness. In way, putting these posters in motion makes the point that the best posters don’t need motion to make their points at all.

Check out more of Eyres’s work here.