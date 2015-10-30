This Should Probably Be The Final Word On “Reimagining” Disney Princesses

We’ve all had our fun. We’ve watched and participated in the viral tide of Disney Princess “re-imaginings” that appear to have overtaken cats as the unofficial mascots of the Internet. But the time has come for this madness to stop. There have been suggestions for alternative princesses to focus on , other corners of the Disney-verse have also been rejiggered, and there have even been fun parodies of the phenomenon that have struck a chord. But we have only just now hit upon the ultimate call for retiring this particular mode of clickbait–and if there’s any justice, it will be the topic’s mic drop. (Spoiler alert: There is no justice.)

It was an idea too big for just a tweet, but that didn’t stop the cerebral Twitter rascal known as @Leyawn.

“Here’s What It Would Look Like If Disney Princesses Were Tried For War Crimes In The Nuremberg Trials” is not to be taken at face value. Leyawn is not presenting it to his Twitter followers as a straightforward reconfiguration, but rather as an exasperated commentary on digital culture’s desperate need to keep coming up with such reconfigurations. Instead of just tweeting out “What’s next: Disney princesses at the Nuremberg trials?” he actually used some rather formidable Photoshop skills to show what that would look like. And what does it look like? Exactly what it sounds like. Which is the point.

These mock-ups, which are screamed out to us in breathless headlines–yes, yes, Co.Create is culpable too–are too often exactly as advertised, without a bonus level of irony. Attempts to get creative with them have descended beyond self-parody into kind of a reverse-parody with a side order of boring. It’s over. It’s done. We’ve all had our fun, but it’s time to move on. Well, at least until someone does Disney Princesses as characters from Wes Anderson movies. We’d probably click that, right? Right. Ugh.