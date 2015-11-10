What This 27-Year-Old Learned From Running Startup Competitions in Emerging Markets

A few years ago, Alisée de Tonnac met Pierre-Alain Masson, and the two discussed building an international network to find the most innovative and investable entrepreneurs in frontier markets. In the globalization era, these kinds of conversations aren’t rare, but De Tonnac and Masson executed.

Shortly after, De Tonnac quit her corporate marketing job at L’Oreal, where, she told Fast Company, she didn’t feel like she was creating value on a day-to-day basis, to become CEO of Seedstars World.

Alisée de Tonnac

In 2013, the Geneva-based Seedstars World, which runs startup competitions in emerging markets, launched events in 20 cities. The following year, the competition expanded to 36 cities, and in 2015, that number reached 60. Seedstars World finds promising entrepreneurs through their local ambassadors in specific regions. On average, the organization receives around 50 applications annually per city (about 3,000 applications are received altogether), then combs through their networks to determine the top 10 entries. From those 10 top entries, one is invited from each city—and given six minutes—to pitch their ideas at the official competition, Seedstars Summit, in February. Winners are able to network, get funding, and win various prizes, including the global winner prize, innovation prize, female entrepreneur prize, travel prize, and space prize.

In the three years that De Tonnac, 27, has been running startup competitions in emerging markets, below are a few lessons she’s learned:

In the technological age, many might think innovation only comes in the form of technology disruption, but that’s not always true across the globe.

“In many places, it’s more low tech making the difference,” says De Tonnac. “We have seen endless innovation in terms of how entrepreneurs have been affecting the community and structure. We didn’t expect to see a diverse and hustling ecosystem in these different regions.”

She adds: “I’ve seen a renewable tech in Africa where it’s [affecting] hundreds of thousands of homes, which is not the case in Europe. My friends in Geneva were amazed that they can buy a train ticket from their smartphones, but it’s been happening for years in most of Africa.”