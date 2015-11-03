Amex Helps Make Airbnb A Little More Corporate

In the latest sign that Airbnb is no longer a hippie approach to adventure travel but rather a mainstream accommodation service that is competing with hotels , American Express announced on Tuesday that it would be integrating with the platform.

Amex, which calls itself the world’s largest travel agency, will now allow its members to use their rewards points directly in the booking flow on Airbnb.

Amex customers will also be able to use their Amex login to sign up for an Airbnb account–in which case their information will be auto-filled. They will also be able to verify and identify themselves as AmexCard members on the site and use an express checkout option that autofills their card information.