The Website That’s Helping Workers Across Industries Organize

Whether they’re seeking better pay or working conditions, employees—especially low-wage workers—have typically had to traverse a tough road of organizing to get their message across and then getting others to listen. Now, dozens of employee networks have found a new place to gather, organize, and create change: Coworker.org .

Michelle Miller

Cofounders Michelle Miller and Jess Kutcher created the site in 2013 as a platform for workers’ voices. Both had previously worked at Service Employees International Union (SEIU), a labor union representing nearly 2 million workers. Kutcher had also worked at petition site Change.org. The duo saw a need for a platform that was more than just a social media-based advocacy group or petition site—they wanted to create a place where workers could specifically advocate for change in the workplace.

“What we weren’t seeing was any infrastructure with the lessons, data, and information in one place so that the next person [advocating for better conditions] wasn’t starting from scratch,” Kutcher says. If a worker could log on and tap into an existing network of coworkers and see the history of changes that had been made, the campaign might have more success, she says. That power could create more democratic workplaces.

Coworker.org is now primarily a platform that connects coworkers who are advocating for change in the workplace. It currently hosts hundreds of initiatives by everyone from restaurant servers and bank tellers to Uber drivers and salon workers who are calling for specific improvements to their jobs and workplaces. And while the site is not specifically targeted to one gender, women, who make up two-thirds of minimum-wage workers, according to the National Women’s Law Center, are disproportionately affected by workplace democracy issues, Kutch says.

One of those women is Kristie Williams, who worked as a barista in the Atlanta area. She launched a petition on Coworker.org to get Starbucks to allow employees to show their tattoos instead of hiding them under long-sleeved shirts. After roughly six weeks, more than 15,000 coworkers in 17 countries signed her petition, which gathered more than 25,000 signatures. Employees shared photos of their body art on Instagram, which also attracted media attention. In October 2014, Starbucks changed its dress code to allow visible tattoos, except for those on the face or throat, or anything profane or lewd.