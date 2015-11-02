Meet The (Other) Musk Brother, Who Wants To Change The World Of Food

Kimbal Musk was 25 when he and his brother Elon (perhaps you’ve heard of him?) sold their first tech company, called Zip2, for around $300 million. Elon poured some of his money into his next venture, which later became PayPal. Kimbal invested, but left Silicon Valley for culinary school, and later started opening a series of highly regarded restaurants in Colorado. Now he’s on a mission to help America eat healthier, more sustainable food.

“My goal is to go community by community and help improve the food culture, and get it to a place where we have a healthier society,” Musk says.

In a model that he plans to use around the entire country, Musk goes to a city, opens restaurants that help stimulate demand for healthy, locally grown food, and uses some of the proceeds (along with grants and city funding) to support building dozens of “learning gardens” at schools throughout a city.

“These kids have no idea where meat comes from, or where a carrot comes from,” he says. “We show them pulling a carrot out of the ground and it is literally like a magic trick. They just have no experiential context around it.”

While school gardens are becoming more common–with piles of evidence that they help improve nutrition and even test scores–they’re usually built in isolation. Musk aims to build 100 per city.

“The challenge of school gardens is there’s no scale,” he says. “So until we came along, you’d create a beautiful school garden, and it would do incredibly good things, but it’s not like ‘Okay, now let’s do another 50 of these.’ … We now come in and apply the same amazing curriculum and environment that has had those good results, and we do 100 schools at a time.”

This year, he brought the program to Memphis, one of the obesity capitals of the U.S. “Memphis is a city that has got an amazing food culture historically,” Musk says. “It needs to get out of the industrial food culture that has sort of taken over for the past three or four decades, where it’s very high-calorie, low-nutrient food.”