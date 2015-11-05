“Spotlight” Filmmakers Reveal How Reporters Exposed Church Sex Abuse

The first time Josh Singer heard about wide-spread sex abuse by Boston priests, shortly before he started writing for television’s West Wing, the Harvard Law School graduate simply couldn’t handle the details. “I remember seeing headlines about what was going on in Boston but I was not able to read the articles because I found it too upsetting.”

Now, Spotlight co-writer Singer has found a palatable way to tell the story by transforming the Boston Globe‘s 2002 expose into a riveting procedural that simultaneously documents the virtues of long-form journalism and the horrors of Catholic Church-protected pedophilia.

Directed and co-written by Tom McCarthy, the movie follows Boston Globe “Spotlight” reporters (portrayed by Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, and Brian D’Arcy James) as they uncover child molestation perpetrated by 70 priests. Spurred by new editor Marty Baron (Liev Schreiber), the journalists interview victims, pore through thousands of documents, file legal briefs and coax sources to confirm facts before going to press. The filmmakers’ big challenge? “The newspaper articles showed the reporters’ findings, but there was nothing about how they got to the truth,” Singer says. “Tom and I had to figure out the procedural aspect of the story through our own reporting.”

Singer launched his investigation of the Spotlight team by interviewing reporter Mike Rezendes, who happened to be in Los Angeles for a visit. “In August 2012, I took Mike to lunch every day for a week and recorded hours and hours and hours of tapes to get the story from his point of view. I often joke with the reporters, when they pull out their recorder, then I pull out my little Sony Digital recorder, which is the handiest tool in the world.”

Armed with a 54-page “notes document” that would form the films narrative foundation, Singer joined McCarthy in New York. That fall, they commuted eight times to Boston to meet time and again with the journalists. “From the very beginning, Tom’s watch word on this movie was authenticity,” Singer says. “We wanted to understand the reporters’ personalities and that came out of our primary research. Some things you only pick up on by hanging out and talking and talking and talking.”

The face time paid off, Singer says. “We learned that Mike’s very much a bull dog and a lapsed Catholic with his own cross to bear with regards to the Church. Sacha’s super focused on details, so for her it’s a combination of this sort of severe intelligence and a natural warmth. Robby Robinson is the Boston everyman but he’s also the consummate insider.”

As for Globe editor Marty Baron, who ordered the investigation of priest abuse his first day on the job, Singer came away from their meetings deeply impressed. “Marty’s an outsider who could be cold and distant, yet he’s incredibly articulate and tough,” Singer recalls. “At first, Marty was not particularly beloved. One of the big themes in this movie is about deference to big institutions and Marty wasn’t interested in being deferential to the Church.”