Nike Sends A Laundry List Of Superstars Out To Play In The Snow

Getting up to run, go to the gym, or get to practice in February is a whole other challenge compared to sunny days of June. Winter is cold, wet, dark and harsh. There’s a reason no one on Game of Thrones says “Summer is coming.” It’s just not all that intimidating.

In this new ad, by agency Weiden+Kennedy Portland, Nike unleashes a laundry list of superstars to play a pick up game of football in the snow. Led by Rob Gronkowski, and Ndamukong Suh, we also see Odell Beckham Jr., Le’Veon Bell, Eugenie Bouchard, Antonio Brown, Elena Delle Donne, Marlen Esparza, Paula Findlay, Lauren Fisher, Paul George, A.J. Green, Draymond Green, Luke Kuechly, Sydney Leroux, Carli Lloyd, Marcus Mariota, LeSean McCoy, Ben Roethlisberger, Eric Weddle, and Steven Stamkos. It might just be the most athletic neighborhood ever.

Check out the behind the scenes video, where the athletes talk about making the spot, and reminisce about their own snow days growing up.