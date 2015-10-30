The California Lottery And Rainn Wilson’s SoulPancake Celebrate Innovative Teachers

What does gambling have to do with innovative teaching?

The California Lottery annually donates over $1 billion to public education in the state. It recently teamed with Rainn Wilson’s SoulPancake media company for a four-part YouTube series called Class Act, to showcase inspiring teachers who are impacting their schools and communities in novel ways.

The first episode premiered this week and profiles Sadie Guthrie, a special education teacher whose students run a coffee cart to learn real-world skills, as well as increase their connection with the larger student body and local community. The program also helps put a human face on people with disabilities.

SoulPancake, a six-year-old production company and dedicated to promoting inspirational stories, is best known for Kid President and Kitten Therapy. This year, it landed on Fast Company‘s 10 Most Innovative Companies list.

The next three Class Act episodes—directed and shot by SoulPancake producers Hashem Selph and Bayan Mogharabi—will roll out over the next month.