The Limits To Learning From Experience

Chances are, most leaders and entrepreneurs will attribute their success, at least in part, to learning from their experiences. After all, that belief is one of the reasons we’re still so obsessed with understanding and analyzing failure. But there’s reason to believe that experience alone isn’t necessarily the basis for real learning.

Researchers at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business analyzed over 150 aircraft firms and found that companies don’t learn from past experiences as often as we’d like to think. And while it’s by no means certain that the aircraft industry is representative of businesses at large, the findings suggest it’s still worth considering how often companies stick with what they know–and how much they can actually learn by doing so.

The study, published in the Strategic Management Journal, analyzed all jet aircraft projects undertaken from 1944 to 2000 at 159 North American, South American, Asian, and European aircraft companies. Researchers discovered that many of them simply repeated strategies they already knew to be successful, rather than setting out to test new approaches.

As a result, the kinds of new experiences those companies tended to have were more similar to their prior experiences, and the outcomes were therefore easier to predict. There can be definite upsides to this approach. In the study, companies that repeated past successes performed better more consistently.

But what did they learn? According to the researchers, not all experiences offer equal learning opportunities. If you don’t try any new strategy or test a new approach, you can’t learn your way to success so much as replicate previous successes you’ve already achieved.

And that’s fine. After all, it’s an effective scaling strategy for many businesses, and it tends to conserve resources. Considering that since 2014, the rate of new entrepreneurs in the U.S. has increased 10%, the value of proven tactics might even be growing. Rather than trying to develop innovative approaches all the time, working on perfecting the things your company already does well could be a strategic move.

But there are plenty of cases where trying to learn from past experiences may not get you anywhere.