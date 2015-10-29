Google Keep Will Now Let You Doodle On Your Notes

Google Keep, the tech giant’s note-taking app and Evernote competitor, is introducing the ability to doodle and draw on notes . The new functionality was added to the simple note and reminder app this week, and allows users to write notes or doodle on top of photos with a stylus or finger.

This update largely replicates the core features of Skitch, an app by Evernote. There have already been between 50 million and 100 installs of Google Keep worldwide through the Google Play store; several simple pen tools have been added to the app as well.

Google Keep was launched in early 2013, though it was only made available on iOS devices last month.

[via Android Police]