What The Top CEOs Have In Common

The steps to make it to the top slot at a company aren’t cut and dried. The current CEOs of the top 100 companies in the Fortune 500 have examples of both entrepreneurs and those who climbed the career ladder in a more traditional way. There’s Jeff Bezos who started Amazon as an online bookseller in 1995, and Frederick Smith who launched FedEx. Then there’s Tim Cook, who joined Apple in 1998 and worked his way up to CEO when Steve Jobs resigned in 2011.

Hard work and his or her own unique leadership style notwithstanding, the top CEOs have more in common than you might think. The team at JobApplicationCenter, an online platform for jobseekers in the retail, hospitality, and service industries, analyzed Fortune 500 rankings and public information about CEOs and came up with an in-depth look at the similarities among these successful leaders.

It’s always inspiring to read about a CEO who started at the bottom rung of the company ladder. At Fast Company, we’ve chronicled the rise of Xerox’s Ursula Burns from intern to CEO. Among the current CEOs analyzed in this survey, Mary Barra also started at GM in her student days. The second generation in her family to work at the automaker, Barra rose through the ranks and was named CEO in 2013. The position made her the first woman to head a U.S. auto manufacturer.

Other notable rises from low-ranking jobs to the helm of the same company include Rodney McMullen, who started at age 17 as a store clerk at Kroger, Dennis Muilenberg, who joined Boeing as an engineering intern in 1985, and David Abney, who began as a package loader for UPS at age 19.

Perhaps because these CEOs are the product of a pre-Facebook era, nearly a quarter of them started their career climb at age 22, when most graduated from college. Ages 23 and 24 are almost as popular, claiming 14% and 15% of CEOs’ first career jobs. Although there are no Fortune 100 CEOs who started at age 28, about 8% total were late-blooming entries into their career at age 29 and 30.

Just as we saw that location matters for jobs, startups, women-owned businesses, and LGBT-friendly workplaces, so it is for CEOs.