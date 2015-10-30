Artist Justine Smith Makes Whimsical Terrariums From Currency

When it comes down to it, money’s just paper. That’s the statement London-based artist Justine Smith makes when she carves up bank notes and collages them into whimsical and delicate botanical sculptures .

Inspired by the insect and plants around her studio, Smith creates terrarium-like sculptures that are meant to mimic Victorian museum displays. She uses the currency–new and old–of many different countries as her medium, citing on her website that “our relationship with money in a political, moral and social sense, whilst also exploiting the physical beauty of the notes.”

One things for sure: Smith isn’t likely to run out of her material anytime soon. Since 2008, the United States government has printed four times as much money than it did in the first 100 years of its history. And as we recently learned, you can buy a bag of $10,000 worth of shredded currency for just $45.

[via Faith Is Torment]