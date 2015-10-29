Sexual Consent Is Like A Cup Of Tea, According To This Awesome PSA

As just about any Brit can tell you, tea can be a cure for whatever ails you. That’s especially true in a new PSA from the Thames Valley Police for its #ConsentisEverything campaign.

Based on a blog post by Rockstar Dinosaur Pirate Princess, and animation by Blue Seat Studios, the absurdity of any issues surrounding sexual consent are cleverly illustrated in simple stick-man animation.

The video made the round a few months ago, but good on the Thames Valley Police for picking it up as a campaign PSA. Now here’s the soundtrack to the rest of your day.