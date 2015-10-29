James Franco Recounts His Youthful Indiscretions For Google Play

Cologne thief. Vandal. Actor. Cafeteria worker. These are all hobbies and pursuits James Franco discusses in the latest installment of Google Play’s “California Inspires Me” series.

Created by agency BBH L.A., and animated by Julian Glander, the short film illustrates Franco talking about growing up in Palo Alto, his parents, how he got into acting, and how long after Freak and Geeks, Judd Apatow helped reignite his career.

It’s an entertaining walk down memory lane, if only very loosely tied to the series concept. Even if you don’t see the connection between this and being inspired by California, you’ll still feel grateful for knowing about Franco’s past in an illegal middle school cologne sales ring.