Should This Fast Company Editor Take 23AndMe’s Spit Test?

The oft-embattled genetic-testing company 23andMe has returned with their state-of-the-art genetic test after some initial complications with the FDA. By simply spitting into a test tube, you can learn all about your ancestry and genetic makeup. But what are the ethical and emotional implications of taking a test that could reveal some heavy news about the health of your future children? Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Liz Segran–who recently took 23AndMe’s test–discuss this and more on The 29th Floor. Check it out, then let Noah know if you think he should take the test, too, by tweeting him @noahr with #29thFloor.