Get Ready For Movember With Carlsberg’s ‘Stache And “Beer’d” Grooming Products

Earlier this year, Carlsberg unveiled an unlikely new product line . It wasn’t a new beer, but rather a line of suds-infused grooming products, starting with a shampoo and skin lotion. According to the brand, that series sold out within a week.

Now, in support of the Movember Foundation which raises awareness of men’s health issues, the brand is launching a series of shaving products. Created with agency CP+B Copenhagen, the new shaving gel, aftershave and mustache cream are all made with 0.2 liters of freeze-dried Carlsberg beer. The brand contends that the hops, barley and yeast used to make its pilsner, have beautifying properties for hair and skin, and will do a great job taking care of your mustache. Or making you look like Rollie Fingers. Or both.

The dudes testing out the new “beer’d” products look more like a collection of craft beer hipster stereotypes, but all it took was some limited edition mustache wax to convince them to associate with a major brewer.

The new shaving products will be available online, with all proceeds going to the Movember Foundation.