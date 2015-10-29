Were Ted Cruz and Carly Fiorina Right About Women’s Wages In The GOP Debate?

Despite Governor Chris Christie’s pronouncement that last night’s Republican debate was an intelligent discussion of ideas and policies, those watching at home witnessed a free-wheeling forum full of zingers that touched on some hot-button issues without actually taking a dive into any of them.

Add to that the fact that many of the candidates shouted over each other and ran roughshod over the moderators and it’s no wonder that the so-called highlights included statements such as Jeb Bush’s “I’ll give them a warm kiss.”

A couple of declarations stood out among the quips and jabs. When asked how he would address the gender wage gap, Senator Ted Cruz told a story about his mother’s brief stint as a single mom, as well as the numerous single mothers in his extended family. Then he offered:

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders and all the Democrats talking about wanting to address the plight of working women, not a one of them mentioned the fact that under Barack Obama, 3.7 million women have entered poverty. Not a one of them mentioned the fact that under Barack Obama and the big government economy, the median wage for women has dropped $733. The truth of the matter is, big government benefits the wealthy, it benefits the lobbyists, it benefits the giant corporations. And the people who are getting hammered are small businesses, it’s single moms, it’s Hispanics.

Carly Fiorina piled on, adding:

It is the height of hypocrisy for Mrs. Clinton to talk about being the first woman president when every single policy she espouses, and every single policy of President Obama has been demonstrably bad for women. Ninety-two percent of the jobs lost during Barack Obama’s first term belonged to women.

Those numbers may be large and surprising. But while accurate, they don’t really tell the whole story.

The wage gap is as complex as it is persistent. Although we always hear the 77 cents to a dollar ratio, as Senator Cruz pointed out, Hispanics get an even worse deal. Recent estimates reveal that white women only earn 77 cents for every dollar paid to men, while African-American women earn only 64 cents and Latina women earn only 55 cents for each dollar.

Cruz’s argument that more women have fallen into poverty, thereby affecting the median wage also needs a bit of untangling.