advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

See Which Horror Movie Villain Slashes Up The Rest To Be The Most Prolific Killer

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

The first half-hour of a horror movie is a bittersweet time. We briefly meet a bunch of sexy/interesting/obnoxious people, knowing full well that most of them are about to die. They’re essentially pre-corpses. But it’s the way they are dispatched, and sheer volume, that keeps us coming back. If horror-movie-murder is an artform, a new infographic attempts to suss out who is its Picasso.

Created by the team at U.K.-based agency Design By Soap, Who Is The Greatest Movie Killer uses some bone-chilling analytics to get to the heart of the matter. (And then stab at in the heart with a machete.) With Halloween looming ever-closer, the infographic reveals who among a coterie of notable psychopaths racked up the highest body count, did it with the greatest frequently, and was most beloved at the box office for it. Have a look at the grossly engrossing numbers below and let us know in the comments who you think is really the greatest horror movie maniac.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life