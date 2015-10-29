See Which Horror Movie Villain Slashes Up The Rest To Be The Most Prolific Killer

The first half-hour of a horror movie is a bittersweet time. We briefly meet a bunch of sexy/interesting/obnoxious people, knowing full well that most of them are about to die. They’re essentially pre-corpses. But it’s the way they are dispatched, and sheer volume, that keeps us coming back. If horror-movie-murder is an artform, a new infographic attempts to suss out who is its Picasso.

Created by the team at U.K.-based agency Design By Soap, Who Is The Greatest Movie Killer uses some bone-chilling analytics to get to the heart of the matter. (And then stab at in the heart with a machete.) With Halloween looming ever-closer, the infographic reveals who among a coterie of notable psychopaths racked up the highest body count, did it with the greatest frequently, and was most beloved at the box office for it. Have a look at the grossly engrossing numbers below and let us know in the comments who you think is really the greatest horror movie maniac.