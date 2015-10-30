From Productivity Habits To Oprah’s Work Secrets: October’s Top Leadership Stories

This month, we learned how Oprah stays focused, what productivity experts do to keep their desks clean, and how getting the right amount of sleep really does impact your performance at work.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the month of October.

Some tried-and-true methods for staying productive can’t be beat, like getting enough sleep. But some others might take you a little more out of your comfort zone. For instance, have you considered playing musical chairs or regularly turning your smartphone all the way off?

Scientists believe the ideal amount of sleep you need to operate at your best is 7.7 hours. Too much or too little, the research says, and you’ll spend the next day in a fog. So we put that theory to a (thoroughly unscientific) test this month, using three variously well-rested Fast Company staffers—then filmed the results.

Great ideas aren’t the sole preserve of creative geniuses. According to the latest research, creativity combines a battery of other skills and habits, none of which depend on being unusually intelligent. It’s just a matter of knowing how to harness them.

“That whole thing about multitasking? That’s a joke for me,” Oprah tells Fast Company. “When I try to do that, I don’t do anything well.” This month we learned how Winfrey runs a vast and growing media empire without losing her focus or her cool.

No matter who you are, time is likely one of your scarcest resources. In October we learned how execs at Google and Airbnb, a top designer, and an A-list comedian make the most of their busy days.