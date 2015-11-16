Seven Years Of Self-Improvement For Mark Zuckerberg And Facebook

As busy as Mark Zuckerberg’s day job keeps him, he finds time each year to give himself a personal challenge. Here’s a look at his last seven years of accomplishments–and the progress his company has made along the way.

2009 Personal Challenge: Wear a tie every day.

Company Milestone: Facebook is taken more seriously by advertisers and becomes cash-flow positive a year ahead of schedule, transforming it from startup to long-term comer.

2010 Personal Challenge: Learn Mandarin.

Company Milestone: Although Facebook isn’t available in China, the service exceeds 500 million monthly active users, becoming the world’s largest social network.

2011 Personal Challenge: Only eat animals he kills himself.

Company Milestone: Acquired more than 10 startups. Moved company headquarters to the former home of Sun Microsystems in Menlo Park, on a large, centralized campus.