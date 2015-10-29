Why Android Beats The iPhone At Breeding New Smartwatches

Google added iPhone support to Android Wear smartwatches in August, and Pebble watches have been able to pair with the iPhone since the first version launched in 2013. Samsung’s new Gear S2 doesn’t work with iPhones right now, but the company is reportedly considering it. Given that the iPhone eats up 92% of smartphone profits, it makes sense for companies to target high-end smartphone users who may have more money to spend on accessories.

The tragedy here is that these smartwatches are almost always better when paired with an Android phone instead. I’d go so far as to say they’re barely worth considering with an iPhone, which is too bad, because some of the best ideas in wearable tech are coming from devices other than the Apple Watch.

An actionable Gear S2 notification

I started thinking about this recently while testing Samsung’s Gear S2 for an upcoming review over at Greenbot. The Gear S2 is the first Samsung watch to support almost any modern Android phone, and the first to hook into Android’s existing actionable notification system. That means you can delete emails, reply to texts by voice, or retweet a Twitter mention straight from the notification itself, just like you can on an Android phone.

Notifications are crucial to any smartwatch, as they help you decide whether it’s necessary to take out your phone. But unless you can take action, you’ll still have to deal with those notifications again later on your phone. In effect, you’re creating more work for yourself.

Android Wear watches work with iPhones–to a degree.

I’ve experienced this firsthand with the latest smartwatches from Pebble. When paired to Android phone, the new Pebble Time offers a full range of actions, including replies by voice. iPhone users can’t do anything except read a notification and dismiss it. (Pebble CEO Eric Migicovsky has told me actionable notifications are coming to the iPhone in some way, but it’s unclear how well this will work.)

Even Google couldn’t figure out how to bring full actionable notifications to the iPhone version of Android Wear. Aside from a handful of Google’s own apps such as Gmail, most notifications are read-and-dismiss only.