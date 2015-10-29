How Changing Locations And Going For A Walk Can Inspire You

In our new series, Out of Office, host Casey Gerald, cofounder and CEO of MBAs Across America, joins “Peek” CEO Ruzwana Bashir for a visit to a tea salon and a walk through San Francisco. Watch Bashir’s advice on how changing locations can inspire you to be creative in different ways. Visit the tea salon where she takes you through her thought process the day she came up for her idea for her company Peek, the online marketplace for adventure activities. Where do you feel most creative? Let us know at #OutOfOffice.
