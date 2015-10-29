Everything In This PSA That Shows Real Men Hitting On A “Drunk” Woman Is Depressing

Pretty much everywhere in the world is a dangerous place for women. That’s a depressing fact, but it’s not news. Still, seeing some of the precise dangers in store for women can be shocking. A new video not so subtly makes this point by putting an actress on the street in Spain–in broad daylight on a weekday–with a beer bottle in her hand, as she pretends to be drunk.

It only takes a few minutes in the interactions captured on camera for the men who approach her–after she tells them that she’s drunk–to try to take her off of the street and into more private spaces. As created by Spanish rehab clinic, The Centro Europeo Neurosalus, the video shows the woman presenting herself as drunk, separated from her friends, lost, and not feeling well, and then invites you to watch in horror as the men she encounters look for excuses to get her more drunk, take her back to their hotel rooms, or put their arms around her. It’s unnervingly gross.

The woman in the video often uses as her opening line “I’m lost”–and she also says things like “I’ve drunk a lot and I don’t feel well,” but she’s definitely not treated by the men she encounters as someone they’re interested in helping so much as someone they’re interested in preying upon. (One man, upon realizing she’s drunk, immediately leads her around a corner and tries to kiss her until a crew member intervenes.)

The video is disturbing–at the end, the host explains that no one who approached at any point offered to call her a cab so that she could get home–and it’s also seems very authentic, which differentiates it from similar “social experiment” videos in which the people on both sides of the conversation were actors in on the joke. This may be Spain, rather than the U.S., but the conclusions that you can draw from the video are fairly consistent: the world can be a dangerous place for women, and the abundance of men who see a woman in need as a potential hook-up is part of the reason why.