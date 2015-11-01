Mark Bittman Joins The Purple Carrot, Makes It Easier For You To Eat Your Vegetables

Bittman becomes a partner and the company’s chief innovation officer. The Boston-based company—which launched last year, delivering to 25 states on the East Coast—also announced today it is expanding operations to the West Coast, thanks to a new distribution center in Los Angeles that will serve California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico.

Mark Bittman Photo: Eric Tanner

“With this 10-year history I have of advocating for part-time veganism, this company is exactly right,” Bittman told Fast Company. “I feel like a lot of people want to eat more plant-based food but don’t know how, and this is a solution. If you do this, you know that two or three nights a week, you’ll be eating plant-based food.”

In his new role, Bittman will be be responsible for recipe development and testing, as well as working to make packaging and sourcing more sustainable. The high-profile food writer—Bittman has authored 14 books and cookbooks–will also conduct thought leadership around sustainable food and farming, and is meeting with potential investors in anticipation of initiating Series A financing next year. The company raised $1 million from angel investors and is in the process of closing a $3 million seed round.

The Purple Carrot’s founder, Andy Levitt, approached Bittman about a partnership in May when Bittman was still writing for the New York Times.

Andy Levitt Photo: Eric Tanner

“Six months ago, our lead investor in the friends and family round said, ‘How do we take this to next level, going from proof of concept to a more national spectrum with a voice of authority behind us?'” says Levitt. “I’ve been a fan of Mark’s for many years from a distance. I have a dog-eared copy of How to Cook Everything that still sits up on my shelf. Mark was at the top of a very short list.”

They emailed Bittman, who wrote back and said because he was a journalist, he couldn’t get involved unless Levitt made him an “offer he couldn’t refuse,” says Levitt. “I said, ‘You’re the poster child for my company, everything you’ve written about—part-time veganism, sustainable farming, environmental issues around eating—they all intersect so much with my values that this would be a great next chapter and you can influence millions more people.”