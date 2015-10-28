Amazon Planning Private-Label Clothing Lines

Amazon is reportedly considering selling its own private label fashion brands. At a Tuesday event hosted by fashion publication WWD, an executive at Amazon announced plans to eventually sell its own private label fashion brands as part of a larger rollout in the apparel sector.

According to BuzzFeed’s Sapna Maheshwari, Amazon Fashion vice president of clothing Jeff Yurcisin said that “For Amazon, we know our customers love brands, many of the brands in this room…and that’s where the lion’s share of our business comes from […] When we see gaps, when certain brands have actually decided for their own reasons not to sell with us, our customer still wants a product like that.”

Thanks to Amazon Prime, the e-commerce firm already has a massive distribution chain in millions of American homes. This is not the first time Amazon has ventured into private-label offerings; the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this summer that Amazon is planning its own food product lines.

