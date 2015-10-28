Today in Tabs: The Haunting of Tabs House

Would you like to know more about:

Speaking of Gamergate, Baby Noah at Re/Code reports that after threats from Vox and Buzzfeed to ditch the Austin techbro nightmare, SXSW is now considering hosting an excruciating all-day forum about online harassment, which is the tech conference equivalent of sending a hundred red roses to the girlfriend who just caught you cheating on her, and will probably be sponsored by Smirnoff (“Bros icing bros… for equality”).

BOTH sides of any issue have to be heard. if SXSW is to have an anti-harassment panel, it only makes sense they have a pro-harassment panel — draculas (@griph) October 27, 2015

Us magazine reported that Serena Williams is dating Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. No live organism can continue for long to exist sanely under conditions of

absolute reality; and this shit is way too real.

Josh Dean has a #longread in Matter about L.A.’s Cecil Hotel and the 2013 disappearance of Elisa Lam that apparently inspired this season of American Horror Story. It begins with this creepy video and ends in a place I didn’t expect. In The Awl, Malcolm Harris argues that there is no college debt bubble and that’s very bad news. And the New York Times snowfalls Snowmelt.

Gawker has been acquired by Racket Teen. Twitter tried to convince even one new person to use it with an incomprehensible World Series TV ad. “Old Media Invests Big In Ladyblogs” is certainly a sunny way to phrase “legacy conglomerates continue to roll up independent digital media.”

“Who Pays Conference Speakers?” by my co-worker Mariko Kosaka. The only thing that can stop a bad dog with a gun is a good dog with a gun. Who’s a good dog with a gun? Is it you? Yes it is! You’re a good dog with a gun. Mistakes Made. Spider Found. Respect Lost.