How To Take A Perfect Selfie (According To A Neural Network)

Crop out your forehead, follow the rule of thirds , apply a filter, oh, and be a woman. These are the winning traits of a “good” selfie according to Andrej Karpathy , a Stanford computer science graduate student who trained a Convolutional Neural Network to be an ace photo arbiter.

Karpathy used a network that’s capable of processing 140 million different parameters and input millions of photos to arrive at his conclusion.

The experiment started by running a script to collect web images tagged with #selfie. Karpathy then narrowed that initial 5-million-image sample into 2 million photographs that contained at least one face. To determine which ones were deemed good versus bad, Karpathy ranked the number of positive responses—i.e., likes—based on their audience size—i.e. number of followers. Working with a sample of 100 images, he labeled 50 as positive selfies (the ones that proportionally got the most likes) and 50 as negative selfies (the ones that received the lowest number of likes proportionally).

Karpathy looked at what the ConvNet deemed were the top 100 of 50,000 selfies and noticed a lot of similarities.

1. All of the top 100 selfies were of women. No boys allowed, apparently.

2. The majority of these images followed the classic rule of thirds with the face occupying the top 1/3 of each image.

3. The subjects typically cropped out their foreheads in the image.