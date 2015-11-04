Should Self-Driving Cars Be Tested And Licensed Like Humans?

Should self driving cars have to take a test and get a license? Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettl of the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute say yes. And no. We probably need some kind of licensing system for autonomous cars, but it won’t look anything like the one we use to test people.

To see why, we should look at how and why human drivers are tested. Today’s system of graduated driver licensing (first a learners permit, then a junior license) ramps up the difficulty level as it goes, removing restrictions along the way (highway driving, night driving). This is designed to let the novice driver practice in easy situations and gain experience that will help in other situations.

Driverless cars, on the other hand, are either good at something, or they’re not. A new car won’t get distracted by a cellphone the way a new driver will, for example. Likewise, getting good at driving in good weather won’t help in rain or snow. The authors give another example:

For self-driving vehicles, experience with daytime driving does not improve nighttime performance. Instead, good nighttime performance requires everything that good daytime performance does, plus sensors that provide the necessary information even at low levels of illumination.

This leads Schoettl and Sivak to conclude that the system for licensing humans is pointless when applied to machines. Robots just don’t learn the same way we do. But that’s not to say that licensing isn’t needed. It’s just that it should be tailored to fit driverless vehicles.

Some human tests would carry over. The eyesight test is analogous to a sensor test, and making sure a driver keeps up to date with their lens prescription is similar to making sure a car’s sensors are kept in working order.

Otherwise, licensing could rest on a car’s abilities. For instance, a car might be certified only for daytime driving or for driving in sun and rain, but not in snow. It might also be assessed on how well it can perform pattern recognition. Humans are so good at spotting oddities on the road that we don’t need to be tested for it. Computers have all kinds of trouble with it. One can imagine a car’s camera’s being fooled by a very large, mirror-like puddle, for example.

Oregon DOT Flickr

Most of these tests could be done either at the design stage, just like crash safety tests. Others could be done annually along with emissions and other assessments. But there’s one test that might prove sticky: ethics. This is something built in to human drivers, but that will doubtless be troublesome for robot-piloted vehicles.