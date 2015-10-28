See The Evolution Of James Bond’s Gadgets–In One Infographic

The Daniel Craig era of 007 cinema has been pretty amazing, by all accounts. While films like Casino Royale and Skyfall offer the occasional wink to the sillier aspects of the franchises history–its double entendres and drink specificity–for the most part, this new Bond plays it straight. While overall, this change counts as an upgrade, there is one thing we’ve been missing dearly: the gadgets.

Now that we live in a world where miraculous miniature computers are commonplace,the Bond filmmakers have gone the other way, and made 007’s gadget stash relatively retro. Anyone wishing for the shoot-the-moon aesthetics of old school Bond gadgets, though, will be pleased with a newly released infographic charting their evolution. In the lead-up to Spectre, we’ve already seen a breakdown of some of Bond’s best meals, now it’s time for something more heavy duty.

Created by U.K.-based website MyOffers, The Evolution of James Bond’s Gadgets is a visual survey of every single gadget Bond’s beloved quartermaster has whipped up throughout the years. Everything from his high-tech clothing to watches that kill is present and accounted for. Having a look at the infographic below is your mission, if you choose to accept it.