Welcome To The Cloud Hospital, Where Big Data Takes On Mysterious Medical Conditions

You probably haven’t heard of a disease called arterial calcification due to deficiency of the CD73 enzyme, which causes painful calcium buildup in the joints and blood vessels. Discovered in 2011 through the Undiagnosed Disease Program (UDP) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, only a handful of individuals are believed to suffer from the disease, which is also known as ACDC.

For people with obscure conditions, sometimes called mystery diseases, UDP has been a last resort that combines weeklong medical examinations, genetic sequencing, and data analysis in an effort to finally find a diagnosis and treatment for patients who are at wit’s end.

A knee x-ray of a patient with ACDC, a rare calcification disorder, reveals calcification in the main artery supplying blood to the lower leg.

The federal program recently joined with six private institutions, including Harvard Teaching Hospitals and Stanford Medical Center, as part of the Undiagnosed Disease Network (UDN), which links databases and lets would-be patients apply for admission online rather than having to ship paper records. “This allows all of the sites to really work together to diagnose the patients,” says Anastasia Wise, an epidemiologist and co-coordinator of the UDN. Such pooling of resources is part of a bigger trend linking up medical databases around the world to mine them for insights.

Since its founding in 2008, the original Federal program has been able to diagnose about 25% of the 800 people–from the U.S. and other countries–who have been accepted for exams. That modest diagnosis rate belies other benefits. “Sometimes [the] information that has come out of the clinical evaluation has led to a treatment option for the condition that has helped the patient, even without a diagnosis,” says Wise.

The exams also provide bigger-picture medical insights. Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) may be the best-known mystery diseases—undeniable symptoms that so far lack a definitive cause, or causes. But there are many others. About half of the patients (both men and women) have neurological disorder symptoms, such as cognitive issues or problems with movement.

Louise Benge of Brodhead, Kentucky, is monitored while walking. Annette Stine, research coordinator at the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, NIH, monitors the treadmill test.

On a basic level, the new UDP promises to harnesses the efficiency of the web that makes everything from finding an obscure product on Amazon to making a restaurant reservation with OpenTable easier. Patients can expand their search for medical experts beyond their hometown doctor. They can also clear the roadblock of doctors who don’t know, and sometimes don’t care, about a non-textbook medical problem.

“We understand that patients can have a difficult time finding someone who can understand their condition,” says Wise. Applying to UDN does require a doctor’s letter describing the patient’s medical history and symptoms, but that’s a standard procedure that any doctor can do. “Typically, patients can find someone who can write that letter for them, even if it’s not their primary care physician,” says Wise.