How To Make Long-Lasting Changes To Your Unconscious Habits

There’s a popular saying in the military: “You never rise to the occasion, you only sink to your level of training.”

In other words, sustained success isn’t the result of something that’s done spontaneously once or even something that’s consciously done once a day, every day at a certain time. Instead, only through a high “level of training,” that is, something that you do habitually after a trigger to the point that it becomes unconscious behavior, can you continuously produce the highest outputs—without having to think about it.

Researchers tell us more than 50% of our daily lives are made up of habitual activity. If that’s the case, how do we form a habit strong enough where winning isn’t the goal or even the routine, but rather just becomes another automatic behavior in our daily lives?

To get a better handle on this, Michael Kim, a former Microsoft executive who is now Habit Design’s CEO, points to Michael Phelps’s training that made him the most decorated Olympian of all time. Phelps started training at the age of 7, but his coach knew habits—not skills alone—would be the driver of his success. So, Phelps’s coach built a series of activities before every race designed to give the competitive swimmer a sense of building victory. That way, the race itself—and winning the race—is just another step in Phelps’s laundry list of things to do, which includes stretching and exercising. By the time the race arrives, Phelps is already more than halfway through his unconscious habits and the pattern he lives by on a daily basis.

“About 40 to 50 percent of your day is made up of habits, you just don’t recognize them because they’re unconscious,” said Kim. “[Habits are] underneath the surface of the majority of your behaviors.”

As the nucleus of all behavior change, habit formation is a phenomenon every organization tries to crack. If companies can get their employees to make certain choices, creating new, positive, daily habits, imagine how much more productive an organization would be.

This is the kind of task Kim’s Habit Design has set out to achieve. The Seattle-based startup calls itself “the leading habit training program” and was founded by a team of licensed, clinical psychologists from the University of Washington and Yale University along with game designers, people with PhDs in behavioral science, and techies from Microsoft and Xbox.