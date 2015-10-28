Halloween, Inc.: The Spooky, $7 Billion Evolution Of America’s Sweetest Holiday

All Saint’s Day. All Hallows Eve. Halloween. The holiday has been called all these things through the years, and today it’s a huge and thrilling business for candy makers, costume pushers, and other imaginative companies. Though Halloween’s original meaning was retrofitted by the Roman Empire, its traditions and customs have risen from the dead to frighten and delight us year after year. Ever wonder how businesses now have us paying top dollar for a silly costume? And, since 1900, consuming Candy Corn?! Watch the above video on the history of Halloween to find out. Hope you don’t get nightmares!