What The New Science Of Happiness Means For Working Parents

If you often find yourself thinking about how you might generally be happier, you’re like pretty much everyone else—including Tom Rath. The difference between you and Rath is that he’s a senior scientist at Gallup who’s spent 13 years bringing the resources of a world-class research institute to bear on the question.

The insights Rath has gathered over that time form the basis of the six-time New York Times bestselling author’s latest book, Are You Fully Charged? The Three Keys to Energizing Your Work and Life. It turns out that your overall well-being is determined by the sum of your daily fulfillment, and your daily fulfillment comes down to three “keys”: meaning, interaction, and energy—to which most parents will probably respond, “I’m screwed.”

After all, it can be awfully hard to find meaning in a day-to-day that involves scraping crap off baby butts and stepping on Legos. The quality of your interactions suffer when you’re interacting with preverbal beasts or tiny little tyrants, and as for energy . . . ha! Remember energy?

We asked Rath, who has a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son, to provide some parent-specific summaries of the book’s most relevant research and advice. Lucky for us, he obliged.

What The Research Says: Rath’s research has proven two things that people have long assumed (but not necessarily acted on). First, the most effective way to create happiness for yourself is to focus on creating happiness for other people.

Second, money doesn’t buy squat: Four of the happiest countries in the world are in the bottom half in terms of wealth, and, in the U.S., once you get above $70,000 in annual household income, “there’s absolutely no statistically significant effect on your daily well-being,” Rath says.

What You Can Do With This As A Parent: Focus on someone other than yourself (hint: it’s your kids), and make it about the little things (bonus: you’ll save money!). “Even if I’m just reading a book with my daughter and I’m helping her recognize a new word that she didn’t pick up on two nights ago, that’s a meaningful win,” Rath says. “That’s contributing to the development of someone you care about. It’s those moments that accumulate and make a difference in life.”