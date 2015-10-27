Today in Tabs: South By South Worst

V.O.: From the start, she was trouble.

That’s what the blue neon sign says out front.

(caresses face of ghost) Let’s stop calling this a haunted house and start making it a haunted home — Ariana Lenarsky (@aardvarsk) October 26, 2015

I wish I could pivot to something fun here but incredibly the news today only gets worse, with the assault of a seated, silent high school student by a violent, armed racist thug which her school euphemistically called a “resource officer.” Trigger Warning: videos of the attack may cause extreme rage if you are a parent or even just a halfway-decent person. Bitch about smartphones all you want but the kids today are not afraid to use them in self-defense and speak out afterward, and they have admirably done so, here. The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation, reported Buzzfeed. Unusually for police-involved incidents of violence this year, no one has been killed yet.

Ok Now We Can Pivot: Our era’s foremost chronicler of ambivalence, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, investigated a haunted road for Atlas Obscura and found herself a whole new New Jersey. Please read this and let it wash away the last two awful paragraphs a little bit.

Remnick is a “twurker” — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) October 27, 2015

Lena Dunham’s indie newsletter was revealed to be a Hearst Media promotional strategy. Let’s not use phrases like “aimed at women” to describe websites ostensibly for women? David Remnick’s magazine is “too complicated to just be called serious,” which is a totally classy Remnick-style euphemism for “subsidized by Vogue.” Instant Articles get shared more, according to a shocking report anticipated by no one. The Amtrak Quiet Car is still an issue of intense concern among DC residents and terrible people (“…but I repeat myself“). Comet discovered just wasting the booze that we desperately need to survive this week. That bacon cancer warning was mostly nonsense, of course. New animal/food combo fails to go viral.

Today in Dads: Dads judge and flee, not necessarily in that order.

Today’s Qawwali: Creep Qawwali (translated by Metafilter here)

Today’s Song: Grimes, “Flesh without Blood/Life in the Vivid Dream” (“Skreechy Bat?” Idk.)