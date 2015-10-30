We Asked 8 Horror Filmmakers, “What Scares You?” This Is What They Said

The question of who will police the police is especially poignant in a time when bad behavior is constantly caught on camera . But this is late October, so let’s ask a question that is in the same ballpark, but a different area, perhaps way up in the mezzanine: what scares the people who scare us?

Over the course of the last month or two, Co.Create has had the opportunity to interview some cool people who are working to bring you the latest in jump scares, slow burns, gore, and gallows humor. Knowing that Halloween was around the corner this whole time, we’ve made it a point to ask some of these folks what it is that frightens them. (The answer: spiders. Not across the board, but shockingly more often than not!)

You’ve peered into the darkest recesses of these creators’s imaginations on screen before, now read on below to find out what they hope to never encounter in real life.

The presidential debates. Scarier than any movie I could ever come up with.

The Green Inferno and Knock, Knock are currently in theaters.

The Green Inferno, 2015 Photo: Eduardo Moreno, courtesy of Sobras International Pictures

I’m afraid of standing on the edge. Anytime I’m near an edge of something without a railing (rooftop, cliff etc) I have this overwhelming urge to jump off almost like something is pulling me. I lose my balance, I panic, and I usually end up diving to the ground to avoid what I feel like is a force dragging me off the edge. I’m not afraid of heights per say. I love skydiving, climbing tall ladders, and thrill seeking but standing on the edge with nothing to grasp onto turns me into a terrified little child. Anytime we are doing a shoot on a roof top I can’t even watch people get close to the edge. I’ll be in the office. No thank you! Just thinking about this is making me feel sick.

Bite is currently making people faint and puke in film festivals.