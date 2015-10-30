Will A Better-Designed Electric Bike Change Commuting Habits? Biomega Thinks So

It’s an extreme scenario, but the recent 50-lane carpocalypse in China is a cautionary tale of what happens when there are too many vehicles on the road. And the costs don’t stop at wasted time and frustration. The Economist reports that in Los Angeles, traffic is so bad that each car-driving resident loses around $6,000 a year due to congestion. According to designer and bicycling evangelist Jens Skibsted, the fix lies in two wheels, not four. KiBiSi , the company he co-founded with Bjarke Ingels and Lars Larsen, just launched a handsome new electric bike for Biomega, the OKO, that offers an arresting alternative.

“When it’s rush hour in a city, bikes are on average 40 percent faster than cars,” Skibsted says. However, he doesn’t believe that argument alone—which has been around for years—is compelling enough to convert commuters to daily cyclists. Cars and bikes are still going head to head.

“What form is going to win?” he says. “That’s the fight we’re in. The way bike people want to take that fight is, we’ll make things that work better. That is nonsensical because bikes have been working better than cars for decades—actually centuries. They are much, much faster than cars. They’re already dirt cheap. They don’t pollute. The bike industry would have already won if it was about functionality. So it’s about something else.”

That “something else” is about desire, about an object that speaks to who you are, and about lifestyle. It’s where design enters the equation.

“If the bike industry wants to compete with cars, it needs to be able to assert themselves by creating brands,” Skibsted says, noting that there are just about as many different cars designs on the market as there are personalities in the population. Bicycles, on the flip side, are far more limited. “It’s important that we go into that field and say that there are objects for the self-aware urban dweller that cares about commuting in style and in comfort.”

The OKO features a frame forged from carbon-fiber materials used in Formula 1 race cars. The bike has been engineered so that its 40-pound weight is distributed evenly, unlike most electric bikes which have their motors resting on the rear tire. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to tell that this is an electric bike at all since KiBiSi did an ace job of integrating all of the electrical components—battery, motor, wiring—within the frame. To accomplish the uniform look, Biomega custom manufactured many of the parts specifically for the OKO–down to the pedals–for a uniform presence. A 250-watt motor propels the bike and, depending on how you ride, has a range of about 25 miles per charge. There are two levels of assistance—economy and boost mode—to make pedaling easier. (I took it for a brief spin and the bike flew with just a light tap on the pedal—it couldn’t be easier to ride.)

While electric-powered vehicles were viewed as esoteric, Skibsted says that Tesla and BMW have helped to bring the energy source mainstream and that interest will spill over into biking. “Suddenly electric is seen as something cool,” he says.