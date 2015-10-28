This Shape-Shifting Clothing Is Alive–And Powered By Bacteria

The clothing of the future might be grown in the lab, not sewn in a factory.

A new set of clothes from MIT Media Lab’s Tangible Media Group started life in a flask. By printing bacteria into fabric, it’s possible to make clothes that are partially alive–and that can respond to the outside world. It’s smart clothing, but without any electronics.

In a prototype called Second Skin, researchers made bacteria-powered athletic wear that naturally opens and closes tiny flaps to help you cool off while you’re running or doing yoga.

“Human skin naturally sweats to get rid of the excessive heat and cool down the whole body, however, traditional clothes prevent this process from happening” says Lining Yao, a PhD candidate who worked on the design with a team of researchers. “In bioLogic, our ‘Second Skin’ reacts to sweat and facilitates this physiological process.”

In the lab, the researchers had accidentally discovered that Bacillus subtilus–a bacteria best known as an ingredient in the Japanese fermented food natto–naturally transforms, swelling and shrinking depending on humidity.

The new material uses the bacteria in a three-layer film, with “natto” cells on both the inside and the outside. The flaps sliced into the material are arranged based on maps of human body heat and sweat, so they open exactly where someone could most use a cool breeze during a workout.

“When the skin is dry, natto cells on both the inner and outer layes are equal in size and the flaps are kept flat,” says Yao. “When the skin heats up and sweats, the natto cells in the inner layer will expand and push the flaps to bend outwards.”