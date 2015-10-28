advertisement
YouTube Star Lilly Singh On How To Ask For A Raise

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

||Superwoman|| Lilly Singh dropped by our office and granted us a couple more nuggets of wisdom. She tells us how to subtly let your boss know that you deserve a raise, and how you can better fit in where you work.

